The abbreviated seventh season of Game of Thrones is less than a month away and HBO has delivered a new trailer for the popular epic. The preview shows that the new season will double down on the series’ trademarks: Plenty of shots of Jon Snow’s brooding and lots of violence. “For centuries, our families fought together against their common enemy, despite their differences, together,” Jon Snow, King in the North, says at one point. “We need to do the same if we’re going to survive, because the enemy is real.” Catch a glimpse of the realness below. New Thrones premieres July 16.