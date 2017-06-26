News \
Video: DJ Khaled – “It’s Secured” ft. Nas & Travis Scott
DJ Khaled closed last night’s marathon BET Awards with a rather weird performance of “I’m the One” that featured Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne, but no Justin Bieber, who for whatever reason was not around to, you know, perform the song’s chorus. In any event, after the show Khaled released the video for another track off his insanely long new album Grateful: “It’s Secured,” featuring Nas and Travis Scott, a bizarre team-up that, for or better or worse, could only happen on a DJ Khaled album.