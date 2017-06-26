Quavo and Chance the Rapper made their second performances of the BET Awards by joining DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne on stage for “I’m the One.” While the star power was blinding as each rapper performed their guest verse from the song, DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd Khaled, stole the show when he was carried on stage by his father. Seriously, how adorable is that baby? And an executive producer, too.

Watch the performance below.