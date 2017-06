Calvin Harris’ new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. I, is perhaps his most star-studded album to date. The tracklist includes guest appearances by Katy Perry, John Legend, Frank Ocean, Migos, Khalid, Pharell, and Big Sean. Prior to the album’s release, Harris debuted “Feels”, “Rollin”, and “Heatstroke” featuring Ariana Grande, Pharrell, and Young Thug.

