Watch Björk’s Second Video For “Notget”

Björk has released a second video for her song “Notget,” which appeared on her 2015 album Vulnicura. Unlike the first, this clip isn’t virtual reality, but is very much an art piece. Directed by Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones, the video opens up in greyscale and features Björk performing the song while dressed in an elegant moth-like outfit. If desaturated picture isn’t your thing, the video eventually breaks into color for its latter half. Watch it below.