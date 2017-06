Beach House’s upcoming B-Sides and Rarities collection includes two new songs, one of which, “Chariot,” they released last month. Today, the song received a video, a projector-screen montage of airplanes and archival footage of the Kennedy family. There’s a little bit of Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” in there too.

B-Sides and Rarities is out June 30. Watch “Chariot” below.