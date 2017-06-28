Arcade Fire Tease Video For New Single “Signs of Life”

Arcade Fire’s third single from their upcoming album Everything Now is called “Signs Of Life,” and today the band teased a video for the song on Twitter, featuring the members in sparkling gold outfits. The band have already released videos for the title track “Everything Now” and “Creature Comfort” and are headed out on a North American tour this fall.

Everything Now is out July 28th, with “Signs of Life” out this Friday. Watch the clip below.