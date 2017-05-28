Watch John Cale Play The Velvet Underground & Nico With the Kills, Gruff Rhys, Clinic, Wild Beasts, More in Liverpool

The Velvet Underground’s seminal debut album The Velvet Underground & Nico turned 50 years old in March. To celebrate that anniversary, John Cale enlisted the Kills, Clinic, Wild Beasts, Nadine Shah, and Fat White Family to help him perform the LP in full at Liverpool Waters’ outdoor Clarence Dock stage today. Watch some fan-shot footage from the concert below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.