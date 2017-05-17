Swans Announce Final Shows

Last year, No Wave pioneers Swans announced that their 2016 album The Glowing Man would be the last release with their current lineup. Today, the band announced the conclusion of their tour behind the album with a few final East Coast performances, a 3-date stretch at the Brooklyn venue Warsaw coming this November. In a statement included with the announcement, frontman Michael Gira shared:

“The final Swans tour (for this exuberant and heroic iteration of the band) is in its final stages. Of particular interest to me personally are the FINAL 3 SHOWS (AT WARSAW, IN BROOKLYN), since they take place in NYC, the womb wherein Swans was initially gestated. There will be no other East Coast shows surrounding this last stand, and this is it. Finished. I’m pleased here to announce the august and daunting artists that will accompany us on each of these three nights.”

The shows will take place November 2-4 with support acts Carla Bozulich, Anna von Hausswolff, and ADULT., whose new album includes a Michael Gira guest appearance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website for more details.