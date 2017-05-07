At tonight’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, Pitbull, J Balvin, and Camila Cabello made their first appearance together to perform their Fate of the Furious collaboration “Hey Ma.” The Fast and the Furious movie franchise also received a “MTV Generation” award–making it the first time the award has been given to a film series instead of an individual person–and series star Vin Diesel brought out Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese, and Jordana Brewster to join him in accepting the honor on the franchise’s behalf.

Watch a clip of the performance below.