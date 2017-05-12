After an elaborate unveiling at different locations worldwide, the video for Phoenix’s recent single “J-Boy” is now live online. It features the band playing on a stage, in front of a prismatic light show, on a wildly-cut Italian TV show, complete with an enthusiastic Italian-language introduction from the show’s hosts, featuring comparisons to Serge Gainsbourg and Kraftwerk. At the end, they all enjoy some wine. Watch below. Phoenix’s new album Ti Amo, their first since 2013’s Bankrupt!, is due out on June 9.