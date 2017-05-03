Former president Barack Obama has unveiled his plans for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago’s Jackson Park. The Chicago Tribune reports that the campus of buildings will feature a museum, auditorium, restaurant and public garden, and library showcasing documents and artifacts from the 44th presidency. The best part of all though? As he did throughout his presidency, Obama wants to invite notable musicians to the space to work in a recording studio he plans to construct, artists like “Spike Lee, Chance the Rapper, Bruce Springsteen.” Let’s hope he doesn’t mean those three simultaneously, unless he’s forgotten Chance and Spike’s rocky relationship. Watch a video about the Presidential Center below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum