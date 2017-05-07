News \
MGMT Announce New Album Little Dark Age
MGMT just announced that their new album will be called Little Dark Age. The band shared a brief clip of audio via Instagram along with the following caption: “We want you to be excited. Here’s a ‘making of’ teaser video by @avidmacnutt to wet your whistles with audio visual scraps from the germination of the forthcoming album LITTLE DARK AGE.” The album will follow the band’s 2013 self-titled release. We’ve already seen fan-shot live footage of some of Little Dark Age’s songs (“James,” “Me And Michael,” “When You Die,” and the title track), and now you can check out the album teaser below.
