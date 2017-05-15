Mazzy Star Drummer Keith Mitchell Has Died

Keith Mitchell, an original member of Mazzy Star, died on Sunday from undisclosed causes, Rolling Stone reports.

“Our hearts are broken,” Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval and David Roback said in a statement on Facebook. “We have lost the much beloved Keith Mitchell, a very talented and amazing drummer that we have had the privilege to work with for many years, he will live in all of our hearts forever… We’ll miss you Big Fella.”

Along with Roback, Mitchell was a founding member of Opal, which renamed itself Mazzy Star in 1989 after Sandoval joined the group. Mitchell played on all four of Star’s studio albums, including 1993’s Tonight That I Might See, which featured the band’s breakout single “Fade Into You.”