Lorde’s recent single “Green Light” just snagged a remix by funky-cool electro duo Chromeo. It sounds exactly like what you’d expect Chromeo to do with this song, which is to say very tasteful and pretty damn good. “Green Light” is pool-party music now.

Per a press release, this is Chromeo’s first ever “official remix.” Their most recent album was 2014’s fantastic White Women. Listen to their remix of “Green Light” below.