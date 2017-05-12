Lil B Apologizes to James Harden After Rockets’ Playoff Loss: “I’m Ready to Talk & End the Curse”

After suffering a grueling loss to the San Antonio Spurs late Thursday night (May 11), Houston Rockets star James Harden was thrashed by social media for his lackluster performance. One of his past critics, rapper Lil B, is hoping to aid Harden in preparation for next year by lifting the curse he once placed on him.

“I apologize to James Harden I’m ready to talk and end the curse,” tweeted Lil B. It’s time to talk and be the leader everyone believes you are.”

After a dreadful performance in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, Harden took accountability for his team’s ouster from the playoffs. “Everything falls on my shoulders,” he said during a post-game press conference. “I take responsibility for it, both ends of the floor. It’s tough, especially the way we lost at home for Game 6. But it happened and we move forward.”

The Spurs’ 39-point romping over the Rockets was fueled by Harden’s woeful shooting. The guard went 2-11 from the floor and finished with seven turnovers. While many blamed Harden’s poor play for his lack of effort, some pundits have unabashedly pointed their fingers at Lil B.

In 2015, he placed a curse on James Harden, who he said allegedly stole his signature cooking dance move. That same year, in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Harden finished with an abysmal 14 points and 12 turnovers.

Take a look at Lil B’s tweet below.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.