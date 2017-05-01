Producer Mano Says Katy Perry Used the N-Word in 2013

This message is not a duplication: Katy Perry has once again found herself at the center of a race-based controversy. Over the weekend the singer made a joke of some sort that referenced Barack Obama, which enough people found to be insensitive enough that it is now a news story. Leaving that ball of yarn aside, the ill-fated joke did prompt the re-telling of a much more interesting story from Mano, also known as Million Dollar Mano, Kanye West’s one-time tour DJ who has also worked with The Weeknd, producing “The Hills” and a few songs off Starboy. Per a Mano tweet from 2013, that he resurfaced over the weekend, Perry referred to him and his friends using the n-word at a party in Paris four years ago:

I wish y'all coulda been there when @katyPerry referred 2 me as a "nigga"ironically in Paris. y'all know she says it regularly right -__- — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) June 13, 2013

It’s unclear if that second part about Perry regularly using the word is based on experience or just extrapolation based on the one time, but regardless the single alleged incident is noteworthy enough. Mano expanded on the story, saying:

yep it happened in a club in paris…….smh she really thought she had the right. honestly my feelings were hurt and i was offended https://t.co/ErCscb3BbC — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017

if y'all don't believe me ask @HXLTMUSIC he was right there. — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017

y'all really are fuckin delusional. i was in paris in a club with hxlt, ibn, plan pat and virgil was dj'n. katey was dance'n on my cuz hxlt — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017

she couldn't understand why and we had 2 explain 2 her that it wasn't endering and it was really offensive — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017

Perry hasn’t commented on any of this—either Mano’s allegations of the controversy stemming from her Obama remark. As Stereogum points out, she did cover, uh, “Niggas in Paris” for BBC in 2012, instead using the word “ninja,” which really isn’t any better. Katy Perry remains not very smart when it comes to matters of race.