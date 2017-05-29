Watch Foo Fighters Keep Playing “Everlong” After BottleRock Festival Pulls Plug

Foo Fighters played their first major U.S. show in nearly two years last night at the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley. Things seemed to be going well for the band until they ran afoul of the festival’s strict 10 p.m. curfew midway during “Everlong,” prompting organizers to pull the plug on the concert’s sound. Undeterred, Dave Grohl and co. kept performing anyway as the enthusiastic and probably wine-drunk crowd sang along. A video of the half-plugged in performance that also features Grohl leading a “Happy Birthday” sing-a-along to his wife was posted to YouTube; watch it below. [Consequence of Sound]