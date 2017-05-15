Listen to Flying Lotus’ Glitchy Remix of the Twin Peaks Theme

The world is preparing for the reboot of Twin Peaks, including some of our favorite musical luminaries. Flying Lotus, following Jon Hopkins and The Roots last week, has given his own take on Twin Peaks’ soundtrack, sampling and remixing Angelo Badalamenti’s iconic opening music (fittingly) during a show in Washington state, at the Upstream Fest in Seattle. As we’ve learned, though, the new series may not include as much of its titular Washington town as we might have expected. In any case, enjoy FlyLo’s glitchy, trap-flavored rendition of the credits theme below. Twin Peaks premieres this Sunday (May 21) on Showtime.

Update: FlyLo has posted audio of his version of the Twin Peaks theme on his Soundcloud. Listen below.

