Fetty Wap—who’s been chasing after another hit after 2016’s “Wake Up” fell off the charts—has released his new single “Aye,” which takes its name from his punctuated flow. The new song also comes with a Michael Garcia-directed video, essentially a mash-up of Mad Max and the club. Watch it below. “Aye” is the first single from Fetty’s upcoming sophomore album King Zoo, which doesn’t have a scheduled release date.