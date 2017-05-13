After trying out the mustachioed look for a while, Father John Misty is growing the full beard back. Josh Tillman debuted the return of his follicles on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, where he also performed his Pure Comedy single “Total Entertainment Forever.” Sadly, Macaulay Culkin wasn’t there, but Bonnie Raitt probably enjoyed it anyway. Watch below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.