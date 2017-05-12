Calvin Harris has shared another cut from his upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, “Rollin.” It features vocals from Future and 19-year-old Texas singer Khalid, whose debut album American Teen was just released in March.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 remains a preposterous title, and will be out in full on June 30. We’ve already heard “Slide,” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos, and “Heatstroke,” featuring Young Thug, Pharrell, and Ariana Grande. Press play on “Rollin” for the very first time below—it certainly seems like the kind of song you’ll be hearing again this summer.