Please Enjoy This Photo of Bono on a Police Motorcycle at Whataburger

Is Bono a cop now?

Probably not. But U2 reportedly received a police escort to a Houston-area Whataburger, after their performance at NRG Stadium, last Wednesday, May 24. The photo above, posted to Twitter by Texas-based journalist Steve Beard, shows four happy lawmen posing with the singer, as he mans the hog.

Cops also posed with Adam Clayton, who wore an extravagant kimono, and Larry Mullen Jr. The Edge was nowhere to be seen in the photos.

U2 is currently on tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark album, The Joshua Tree.