Only a year after their aptly-titled debut, Brooklyn four-piece Big Thief are gearing up for something new. This June, the band will release sophomore LP Capacity. After the previously-released singles “Mythological Beauty” and “Shark Smile,” the band is back with “Mary,” a hushed piano ballad made heartbreakingly intimate thanks to singer/songwriter Adrianne Lenker’s captivating voice. Capacity is out June 9 via Saddle Creek. Check out the single below.