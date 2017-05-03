At the Drive-In – “Pendulum In A Peasant Dress”

At the Drive In have released “Pendulum in a Peasant Dress,” the fourth single from their upcoming comeback album, in•ter a•li•a, which is due out this Friday (May 5). The tune is typically punishing, knotty, and theatrical, in the vein of the previously released tracks from the album: “Hostage Stamps,” “Incurably Innocent,” and “Governed by Contagions.” Listen below, and check out the band’s new comments about the making of the album from a new New York Times interview.