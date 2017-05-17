Report: A$AP Rocky’s LA Home Robbed of $1.5 Million in Jewelry, Other Property

TMZ reports that A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles home was targeted by armed robbers on Tuesday night. According to the report, police say that around 11:30 p.m., three burglars forced their way into the home when a woman, believed to be Rocky’s relative, answered the door. The robbers reportedly pulled a gun on her and and took her around the house as they stole $1.5 million in jewelry and other items from the home. TMZ says A$AP Rocky wasn’t home at the time of the incident, and law enforcement reportedly believes that his house was specifically targeted by the burglars. The A$AP Mob founder hasn’t publicly commented on the robbery yet.