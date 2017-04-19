The War on Drugs Tease New Music

The War on Drugs’ last record was 2014’s excellent Lost in the Dream. Today, they’ve revamped their website to feature a slideshow of the band recording in the studio, which is backed by some nice ambient melodies we can assume might appear on a new, upcoming record. The band’s label, Atlantic, as well as assorted PR and management companies, have also changed their sites to include the photos/music. Check it out here. We can probably expect a proper announcement sometime soon, though it would be pretty funny if this was it, and they just went back into hibernation for a few more years.