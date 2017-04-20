Roger Waters Details New Album Is This the Life We Really Want?, Produced by Nigel Godrich

A politically-charged album by Roger Waters, you say? Man, who would have thunk it? But yes, the former Pink Floyd frontman’s new LP–his first since 1992’s Amused to Death–is called Is This the Life We Really Want? According to a new press release, it will contain “unflinching commentary on the modern world and uncertain times.”

It’s also just been announced that the project is being produced by Radiohead/Beck producer de jour Nigel Godrich, an unexpected pairing but one which seems musically logical. Godrich also is credited with contributing “arrangement[s], sound collages, keyboards, guitar” to the album.

Waters alluded to the album and its subject matter in a February interview with Rolling Stone, where he said it grew out of “a poem I wrote in 2008 before that election, and it was me musing on the idea that possibly, if Obama won, things would get better.” He claimed that his upcoming Us+Them tour in support of the album would “be an exercise in resistance, not just to Trump, but to all the despots, dictators, thieves and ne’er-do-wells all over the world.” Waters has also recently projected Trump’s visage at the Desert Trip festival when playing “Pigs (Three Different Ones)” from Pink Floyd’s Animals.

Check out that performance, the teaser preview for the album, and its newly announced full track list below.

Is This the Life We Really Want?

1. When We Were Young

2. Déjà Vu

3. The Last Refugee

4. Picture That

5. Broken Bones

6. Is This the Life We Really Want?

7. Bird in a Gale

8. The Most Beautiful Girl

9. Smell the Roses

10. Wait for Her

11. Oceans Apart

12. Part of Me Died

“Is This the Life We Really Want?” – the new album from @rogerwaters – Available May 19th – https://t.co/1f2rcamerC pic.twitter.com/1F4ki76t9V — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) March 2, 2017

[Rolling Stone/Pitchfork]