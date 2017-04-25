News \
Watch Real Estate Perform “Darling” On Conan
Last night, Real Estate performed their song “Darling” on Conan. It’s off of the band’s most recent album In Mind, their first release in three years. Real Estate performed with a five piece band, complete with a harpist and whimsical purple lighting. This was the band’s first late night performance promoting In Mind.
Real Estate just performed at Coachella and are embarking on a US and European tour this spring and summer, also hitting festivals on both continents. Check out their performance below.