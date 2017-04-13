Ludacris Explains “Vitamin D” and Those CGI Muscles on Conan

It’s pretty clear that the hype behind Ludacris’ “Vitamin D” has been bolstered by an ongoing promo run for The Fate of the Furious and the single’s more obvious double entendre. In an interview with Conan last night, Ludacris broke down some of sophomoric aspects of the song.

The rapper talked about the single’s obvious pun (“To get the proper dose of vitamin D, you need to get, like, 10 minutes on the front, then you gotta flip over and get 10 minutes on the back”), and the jokes surrounding his absurd computer-generated abs from the video. After briefly playing dumb, Ludacris explained that nutty body changes aren’t new in his videos. “This is typical Ludacris behavior,” he said. “If anybody has seen any one of my videos, they’d know it’s 100 percent meant to be—I like to have fun.” Watch the conversation below.