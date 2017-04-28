Stream Ryan Adams’ 17-Track Prisoner B-Sides

Ryan Adams’ recent album Prisoner wrung pain and heartbreak from the musician’s threadbare guitar lines, and it turns out he had more in store. Back with 17 tracks that never made the final release, Prisoner B-Sides is a close look at Adams’ songwriting process, revealing the months of work long before he ever went to the studio. At various levels of polish, the tracks are sealed together with Adams’ voice, low and barren atop messy reverb and delay pedals. Check it out below.