Katy Perry has enlisted the Migos for her new single “Bon Appétit,” bringing the Atlanta trio even further into the world of pop music. Together, the four have released “Bon Appetít,” a single that was announced just yesterday (to our preemptive discomfort).

Will “Bon Appetít” fare better on the charts than “Chained to the Rhythm,” given the assist from the skyrocketing rappers behind “Bad and Boujee”? Only time will tell. Regardless, stream the second single from Perry’s forthcoming album below.