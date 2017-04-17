Lana Del Rey Previews New Song From The Woods

Lana Del Rey spent the weekend at Coachella, chilling with Katy Perry and filming Father John Misty and dancing to Kendrick Lamar. On her way home, she apparently wrote a new song, and now she’s shared a video of herself singing it in the middle of the woods. “I’m not gonna lie — I had complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount,” she wrote on Instagram. “I find it’s a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God’s good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated. On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song. I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual’s hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run.” Watch below.

