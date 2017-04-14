Kendrick Lamar and U2’s “XXX.” Is Actually Good

When the tracklist for Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. was first announced earlier this week, the most surprising reveal was the involvement of U2. Now that it’s here we can breathe easy, because the song is actually damn good. “XXX” is constructed out of two parts: The first is may be the contender for the album’s biggest banger alongside “HUMBLE.” and “DNA”; the second slows the song down and features Bono on the chorus.

Lamar also references our current president on the song, rapping, “Donald Trump’s in office, we lost Barack and promised to never doubt him again / But is America honest or do we bask in sin.”

Stream “XXX” below.