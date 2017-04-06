Kendrick Lamar to Apparently Release New Album April 14

On his single “The Heart Part 4″ Kendrick Lamar warned the world to be ready on April 7, but it appears that his new album will be dropping a week later on April 14. A page for a new Lamar album—which may just be called ALBUM—appeared on iTunes late Thursday night, bearing an “expected release” date of April 14, 2017. The page also lists 14 songs, with the recently released “HUMBLE.,” as its eighth track, and a plain black cover with just a parental advisory sticker.

A rep for Lamar has not yet returned a request for confirmation on the above details, but we’ll update this post if we hear back.