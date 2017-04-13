Stream Kendrick Lamar’s New Album DAMN.

Kendrick Lamar has released his new album DAMN., his fourth LP and first project of new material since 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly. DAMN. also comes after his untitled unmastered., a collection of outtakes from the TPAB sessions released last year.

Lamar told T Magazine in an interview that DAMN. is a “very urgent” project, and clued everyone into his release plans on “The Heart Part IV,” on which he announced, “Y’all got ’til April the 7th to get y’all shit together.” (That date ended up being the preorder listing for DAMN.) Lamar followed that release up with “HUMBLE.,” a more radio-ready track that presented him in his best light.

Of course, DAMN. comes with lofty expectations after To Pimp a Butterfly topped nearly every major year-end list and spawned a new generation’s civil rights anthem in “Alright.” Give it a stream below, and catch up with everything we know about the new record.