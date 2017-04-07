News \

Once Again, J. Cole Is Platinum With No Features

Whatever Kendrick Lamar will release next week will pale in comparison to what J. Cole has just accomplished. 4 Your Eyez Only, released back in December, is now his second straight album to go platinum with no features, according to RIAA. 2014 Forest Hills Drive’s no-feature certification was a big deal the first time because it was the first hip-hop album to do so since Vanilla Ice’s To The Extreme in 1990. Like Forest Hills4 Your Eyez Only—despite its comparatively lukewarm reception—achieved platinum certification in four months.

J. Cole is getting ready to go on an extensive tour to support 4 Your Eyez Only and is releasing an HBO documentary on April 15. The news comes the same day as the release of Joey Bada$$’ ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, where J. Cole is a feature.

