Once Again, J. Cole Is Platinum With No Features

Whatever Kendrick Lamar will release next week will pale in comparison to what J. Cole has just accomplished. 4 Your Eyez Only, released back in December, is now his second straight album to go platinum with no features, according to RIAA. 2014 Forest Hills Drive’s no-feature certification was a big deal the first time because it was the first hip-hop album to do so since Vanilla Ice’s To The Extreme in 1990. Like Forest Hills, 4 Your Eyez Only—despite its comparatively lukewarm reception—achieved platinum certification in four months.

J. Cole is getting ready to go on an extensive tour to support 4 Your Eyez Only and is releasing an HBO documentary on April 15. The news comes the same day as the release of Joey Bada$$’ ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, where J. Cole is a feature.