Watch The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. Amusingly Explain Black Twitter

Black Twitter—which takes the intricacies of black discourse to a wide-scale-platform—is inarguably the network’s most influential force, organizing protest movements within hours and providing material for brands to pilfer without any financial compensation. In one of the more standout bits from the Trevor Noah-hosted Daily Show, Roy Wood Jr. sat in a black barbershop to break down what exactly is Black Twitter. With the help of Black Twitter laureates Jamilah Lemieux and Elon James White, Wood Jr. walks us through the #OscarsSoWhite debate, if Martin Luther King Jr. would’ve had Twitter beef with Malcolm X (short answer: probably), and the lethal Beyhive. Get educated below.