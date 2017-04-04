Coachella 2017 Livestream Will Include Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, Lady Gaga

Select performances at the first weekend of Coachella will once again be free to stream online, including headlining acts Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, and Lady Gaga. Other streamable performances include sets by Lorde, Bon Iver, the xx, Future, Gucci Mane, ScHoolboy Q, and New Order, with more to be announced later.

The 2017 Coachella livestream will include three different live feeds on the festival’s YouTube channel, plus 360-degree video for certain events. KCRW’s Jason Bentley and journalist Francesca Fiorentini will host.

The first weekend of Coachella runs April 14-16. If you’re really impatient, there’s a Coachella countdown clock running right now (10 days to go as of Tuesday afternoon). [Variety]