Watch Chris Cornell and Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron Perform “The Promise” on Fallon

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has a rather sappy original song called “The Promise,” a cut from the soundtrack of the Christian Bale- and Oscar Isaac-starring historical drama of the same name. The Promise comes to wide release tomorrow (alas, with a 45% Rotten Tomatoes rating) and last night, Cornell brought a strong performance of the song to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Soundgarden/Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron played in his band, as did an entire string quartet.

There’s nothing subtle about this song, but it’s a charity single benefitting the International Rescue Committee’s humanitarian work and Cornell certainly can sing, so it’s hard to be too mad. Watch below.