New Music: Beyoncé Shares Studio Version of “Die With You” for Ninth Wedding Anniversary

Beyoncé shared the studio version of “Die With You” to commemorate her ninth wedding anniversary with Jay Z. The release comes with a video—which features her playing piano and personal home footage—as well as a 63-track Tidal playlist for the occasion. “Die With You” was released as a bare piano version back on the couple’s 2015 wedding anniversary with just footage of Beyoncé on the keys. Listen to the more recent anniversary present and the playlist below.