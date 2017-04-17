Listen to an Outtake of Bert Jansch and Johnny Marr Playing the Classic “It Don’t Bother Me”

Scottish singer-songwriter and virtuoso fingerpicker Bert Jansch was, by Johnny Marr’s account, a longtime hero. Marr worked with Jansch in the late-’90s, and plays on Jansch’s 2000 album Crimson Moon. Now, a new outtake of the two guitarists playing together has just seen the light of day. “It Don’t Bother Me,” a pre-Crimson Moon recording, is the first release from Living In The Shadows, Part Two: On The Edge Of A Dream, a new compilation of rare and unreleased material from Jansch from the prolific Jansch reissuers Earth Recordings. On the casual-sounding recording, the two guitarists’ interlocking acoustic guitar patterns move in and out of sync, barreling forward entropically, forming a dynamic backdrop for Jansch’s typically restrained vocal performance.

As Jansch aficionados know, the song was originally recorded as the title track for Jansch’s second album, released in 1965. Listen to the new version at NPR, the old version down below, and preorder Living In the Shadows, Part Two, which is out April 28, here.