Afropunk Festival 2017 Lineup Includes Kaytranada, Thundercat, Nao, Sampha, Soul II Soul, More

Afropunk has announced the lineup for its flagship festival in Brooklyn. This year’s iteration will feature a stage curated by Solange Saint Heron label that includes Sampha, Thundercat, and KING. Kaytranada will also curate his own stage, which is set to feature Nao, Seattle producer Sango, the Cool Kids, and J Rocc & Karriem Riggins.

The other announced acts include SZA, Soul II Soul, serpentwithfeet, Gary Clark Jr, Michael Kiwanuka, Macy Gray, Willow Smith, Dizzee Rascal, and Princess Nokia. Afropunk says on its Facebook page that more headliners will be announced. This year’s festival will take place on August 26-27.