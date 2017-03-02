Please Enjoy This Video of Paris Hilton Playing With a Synthesizer

Here’s noted pop singer and DJ Paris Hilton making some piercing atonal noises and commenting, “So sick”:

Why did this synthesizer manufacturer think it was a good idea to send a free setup to Paris Hilton? (Paris Hilton, I assume, gets everything for free.) It was worth it, even if all that ever comes of it is this oddly calming collection of Paris Hilton “making new tracks” in her Versailles-like L.A. mini-mansion.

Most of the rest of this Snapchat compilation is a tour of Paris Hilton’s “fragrance office,” a smell I can only imagine.

