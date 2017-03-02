Video: Swet Shop Boys – “Aaja”

Swet Shop Boys’ Heems and Riz MC have a history of showcasing their first and second-generation immigrant upbringing against the background of New York, the city they call home. The duo’s new music video for “Aaja” is in honor of Qandeel Baloch, the Pakistani women’s rights activist, actress, and social media mogul murdered in 2015. Backdropped by the colorful and off-the-wall scenery of Coney Island, the video details the developing romance of two young Brooklynites. You can watch the video for “Aaja” below.