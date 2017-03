Michelle Branch’s new video for her single “Best You Ever” is as simple as it gets: A lushly photographed, black-and-white studio take, with the occasional multiple reflection nodding to the song’s reverb effects. If you pay attention, you’ll spot Branch’s beau and album co-writer, the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney, on the drums.

Hopeless Romantic, Branch’s first solo album in 14 years, is out April 7. Watch below.