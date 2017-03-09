Watch Spoon Play “Hot Thoughts” on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last night, Spoon brought the moderately sleazy funk-disco sound that’s likely to characterize the band’s upcoming Hot Thoughts album to the world, with a performance of its eponymous single on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Britt Daniel sneers, grimaces, and screams; it seems like he’s having a great time striking his latest posture. The light dims for the bridge later in the song, when Daniel says he’s “taking a break from [his] kingdom,” but he definitely isn’t: Hot Thoughts is set to release on St. Patricks Day via Matador.