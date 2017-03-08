Here’s a Video of Solange and Michael McDonald Playing “What a Fool Believes” That Is Worth Watching

Over the weekend, Solange and blue-eyed GOAT Michael McDonald performed together at Florida’s Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, where they covered the Doobie Brothers classic “What a Fool Believes.” A number of outlets posted stories about the collaboration, built around a brief—and honestly, pretty unsatisfying—clip that Solange posted to her Instagram. Today, however, the festival has shared a minute-long, professionally-shot clip of the performance, which is actually worth watching. Find it below.