Watch Run the Jewels Talk “Being Woke” and Bernie Sanders on The Daily Show

Run the Jewels stopped by The Daily Show for an interview last night. Trevor Noah interrogated Killer Mike and El-P about why they don’t sell their records, whether they identify as “woke,” and why they made their cat-sounds-based remix album Meow the Jewels. Most notably, Mike discusses the reasons he was moved to support Bernie Sanders’ campaign in such a big way, and revealed that he still talks to Bernie a couple times a month and still tries to attend events with him. Mike and his wife, apparently, are scheduled to go visit the senator and Mrs. Sanders at home in Vermont soon.

Watch the full clip below.