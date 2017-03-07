Hear a Snippet of Perfume Genius’s “Choir,” the First Peek at an Album Apparently Called No Shape

Last month, synth-pop singer-songwriter Perfume Genius announced an upcoming summer tour in support of an unannounced new album. On Twitter today, Mike Hadreas shared a melodramatic video clip featuring new music. Using the ol’ Shazam-the-snippet technique, a Stereogum commenter observed that the song is called “Choir,” and the new album is apparently titled No Shape (a result SPIN successfully replicated).

No Shape will follow 2014’s Too Bright. Hear a clip of “Choir” below, and stay tuned for the full song.